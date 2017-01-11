This Terrifying Glass Slide Will Hang 1,000ft Above Downtown LA

Whether you're afraid of heights or not, stepping on sky-high glass observation decks can induce vertigo or even terrifying, piss-your-freaking-pants experiences. And yet, a new attraction coming to the top of the U.S. Bank Tower this summer will literally take your fear to a new level with a glass slide suspended 1,000ft above Downtown LA.

The giant glass chute, aptly dubbed "the Skyslide," will launch as part of the new, multi-level Skyspace LA observation center slated to open at the building on June 25th, along with an open-air observation deck. The slide is made with 1.25in-thick glass and will span 45ft from the tower's 70th floor to the 69th floor. Oh, and did we mention it'll be positioned 1,000ft above the ground? Just looking at the renderings will make your palms sweat.