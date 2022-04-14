Harvey Guillén's Day Off in Echo Park Is a Melting Pot Experience

Places to Eat & Drink

Los Burritos

The "green salsa versus red salsa" debate isn't really one for Guillén. Green salsa just wins. At Los Burritos, a long-established Mexican restaurant, he definitely always adds green salsa to his tacos.

His favorite order? The hard-shell chicken taco. Don't get him wrong, he loves the authentic soft-shell tacos, but he does like a crunch. "For me, it's a combination of both traditional and Americanized," he said. "Which is kind of like me!"

Sticky Rice

At Sticky Rice, a Thai joint featuring an open-air bar, it's imperative that you try the curries. You can't go wrong, according to Guillén.

At the same time, it's tough for him to choose his favorite items because that always changes. Besides the curries, he highly recommends the spring rolls and Tom Yum Su. "On a cold day, that's the perfect thing to have for dinner," he said.

But don't settle the bill before trying the mango and sticky rice dessert. "That one's a great way to finish everything," he said. "Like a button piece!"

Tierra Mia Coffee

Cafe Tierra Mia is a treasure trove for caffeine fans and abstainers alike. One of Guillén's absolute favorites is the Chocolate Mexicano Frappe—a cold, blended drink with the flavors of Mexican hot chocolate—because it reminds him of his abuelita's hot chocolate he used to drink growing up.

Tierra Mia is a nostalgic and cozy spot for Guillén. It makes his mind travel back to his childhood, and he loves to sit down, sip on a drink, and do some writing by the window. "It has a really great actual booth by the window," he said. "And you can do [some] great people watching there."

The Black Cat

The Black Cat is a landmark in LA, and it paved the way for queer activism. "It was the first place that actually had LGBTQIA riots," Guillén recalled. "But it wasn't really publicized—so it was actually before Stonewall."

Plus, they have great cocktails and tapas. His go-to drink? The Moscow mule, which is served in the traditional copper cup and is super refreshing.

"Just being in that room is just so invigorating," said Guillén. "Just to know what has gone down and the people who've gone through those doors and have paved the way for people like me. I'm just happy that The Black Cat is still there and you can visit it!"