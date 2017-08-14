Arnold Schwarzenegger Scares Fans Shitless in Wax Figure Prank

Attention Los Angeles: The Terminator lived up to his promise of coming back, and this time, he's feeling pranky.
Arnold Schwarzenegger is offering fans the chance to join him at the premiere of Terminator Genisys, to support After-School All-Stars (a charity benefitting after-school programs). In order to get the word out, he did what any normal T-800 would: he scared the crap out of everyone.
In a video posted on the actor/former governor's YouTube page, Schwarzenegger goes undercover along Hollywood Blvd as The Terminator, uses a selfie stick ("please don't bump my selfie stick" he tells the crowd), yells at a man to get out of his truck, and even has a standoff with a Terminator look-alike on the street.
But the best part by far is when he poses as his own wax figure in Madame Tussauds. Watch as he waits for fans to take a picture with him before surprising them by coming to life. Needless to say, they are scared shitless.
Fortunately, this time, Arnold was not destroyed at the end of the video.
Lucy Meilus is a staff writer for Thrillist. She is a lifelong member of Prank Squad. Follow her on Twitter at @Lucymeilus and send news tips to news@thrillist.com.