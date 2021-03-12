Indoor Dining Returns to LA Next Week

California met its target of administering two million vaccine doses to the most underserved communities throughout the state on Friday, March 12, allowing LA and 12 other California counties to move into the less-restrictive red tier that permits indoor dining at 25% capacity, next week. Once advanced into the red tier, reopenings will go into effect within 48 hours.

The latest developments are a direct result of the county’s concerted efforts to increase vaccinations, especially within underprivileged communities. Mobile vaccination sites and additional appointments for certain eligible groups at the county’s massive vaccination sites have assisted in meeting this goal, plus the fact that LA County received its largest vaccine shipment to date this week, with 313,000 doses, including 62% that were expected to go towards first doses, and 53,700 doses of the recently authorized, single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine. On Monday, March 15, residents with certain health conditions and disabilities who are between the ages of 16 to 64 will be newly eligible to receive the vaccine.

Barbara Ferrer, Director of Public Health, commended Angelenos for doing their part to slow the spread, saying, “This milestone is the result of businesses and individuals working together and doing their part to prevent COVID-19 from spreading. It will be up to everyone, businesses and residents, to continue driving down transmission and to follow safety directives closely to keep everyone as safe as possible by preventing increases in cases. When even relatively small numbers of businesses and individuals fail to adhere to the safety precautions, many others experience tragic consequences."