Get Ready for Indoor Concerts, Theater, Outdoor Bars and More as LA Reopens This Spring

In a surprise announcement on Tuesday, April 6, California Governor Gavin Newsom announced that the state plans to reopen its economy on June 15. In a press release statement, Governor Newsom credited the state reaching a recent milestone of surpassing 20 million vaccine doses administered, including 4 million administered in areas that were most hard hit by the pandemic.

“We can now begin planning for our lives post-pandemic,” Newsom said, emphasizing that, “We will need to remain vigilant, and continue the practices that got us here–wearing masks and getting vaccinated–but the light at the end of this tunnel has never been brighter.”

In order for California to reopen its economy on June 15, it must meet the criteria of having a vaccine supply sufficient for Californians ages 16 and older who wish to be inoculated, and maintain low and stable hospital rates. This reopening phase will apply to the entire state, though hospitalization rates, vaccine access and efficacy will continue to be monitored, and contact tracing and testing will also continue, with the option to revise the June 15 date if needed. If all goes according to plan, everyday activities and businesses can resume with common-sense measures to reduce transmission, including mandated masking and encouraging all Californians to get vaccinated. When the state’s economy fully reopens, California’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy will come to an end.

This news comes on the heels of LA County’s recent advancement into the orange tier of California’s four-tiered Blueprint for a Safer Economy plan for reopening. This represents the most progress that the county has made in the yearlong COVID pandemic, though Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer was quick to caution residents, advising them to continue employing the practices that help keep them and others safe, including social distancing, washing hands frequently, wearing a mask, avoiding large crowds, and getting vaccinated as soon as eligible.

"Our numbers have improved dramatically, but we cannot let up,” Ferrer said in a press release statement. “While we are making good progress with vaccination efforts, we have about a dozen more weeks before we can expect to reach 80% vaccine coverage for people 16 and older… Following these safety measures is the only way we can avoid taking a step back on our recovery journey."

Perhaps most notably, the newest order allows for the reopening of outdoor service for bars that do not provide meals, though visits are limited to 90 minutes and live entertainment and television viewing are not permitted. Hours of operation are limited to between 11:30 am and 10 pm.

Other changes include the allowance for breweries, wineries, and distilleries that do not serve meals to open for indoor service, with reservations required and limited to 25% capacity or 100 people, whichever is fewer. No live entertainment or television viewing is permitted indoors.

Restaurants can now expand indoor dining to 50% capacity or 200 people, whichever is less. On the entertainment side of things, movie theaters can increase capacity to 50% or 200 people, whichever is less; family entertainment centers can open indoors at 25% capacity for distanced activities like bowling and escape rooms, although masks are still required; and museums, zoos, and aquariums may also open indoors at 50% capacity. In addition, amusement parks, outdoor live events, and outdoor professional sporting events are permitted with safety measures, including occupancy limits, distancing, masking, and eating and drinking requirements.