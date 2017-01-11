LA's First Shake Shack Opens March 15 in West Hollywood

Additionally, the LA Shake Shack will feature the beer-and-bacon-fueled Roadside Double, made with beef patties, Swiss cheese, dijon mustard, and caramelized onions simmered in beer and bacon (and appears to be a new iteration of a limited edition burger released last summer), according to the report. But don't worry about trying to decide what to try first, as you'll have plenty of time to make up your mind in line. You might as well get in line now.

Tony Merevick is Cities News Editor at Thrillist and can't wait to see all the Instagram shots of the line. Send news tips to news@thrillist.com and follow him on Twitter @tonymerevick.