LAX Will Now Allow Uber and Lyft Pickups

It's official: never again will you have to aimlessly wander around LAX waiting for your roommate to finally put on pants and come pick you up. The airport is now the largest in the US to allow pickups from Uber and Lyft, the LA Times reports.

Back in April, Mayor Eric Garcetti said, "...we have to make navigating this city more convenient for our residents," and on Thursday, LAX airport officials agreed to allow the transportation app companies to begin picking up passengers.

But not everyone is excited about one-click ride-hailing at the airport. The Times reports that over a dozen taxi drivers fearing the loss of business protested outside of LAX's administration building Thursday morning, while others argued their concerns inside just before the decision was reached. Uber's current fare rate (.90 per mile) works out to less than minimum wage, after drivers pay for their own gas and insurance.