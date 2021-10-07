Los Angeles Will Require Proof of COVID Vaccination for Indoor Restaurants and Bars

In anticipation of the upcoming winter season, the Los Angeles City Council has unveiled a new vaccine mandate that will require anyone entering indoor public spaces such as restaurants, bars, malls, nail salons, gyms, and sporting events to show proof of vaccination. Those with religious or medical exemptions for vaccinations will be required to submit a negative COVID test taken within 72 hours. The ordinance, which the City Council voted 11-2 in favor of, is expected to be signed into law by Mayor Eric Garcetti, and would go into effect on November 4.

The vote was originally supposed to be held last week, but was postponed in order to address concerns that ranged from who would be fined for violations to questions around whether employees could end up in violent altercations as a result of having to serve as

“vaccine bouncers.”

Council members in favor of the ordinance defend the decision, insisting that it is aimed at reducing the risk of new COVID-19 surges. Los Angeles faced a devastating wave of COVID-related hospitalizations and deaths last winter and case numbers rose again this summer due to the spread of the highly contagious Delta variant.

The ordinance comes on the heels of a divisive recall campaign against Mayor Eric Garcetti and just ahead of a crowded 2022 mayoral election, with two council members running for the position, as well as the city attorney who penned the proposal. The two council members who voted against the ordinance, one of them being mayoral candidate Joe Buscaine, criticize the measure for having unclear enforcement protocols. Buscaino also pointed out the conflict between the city’s new measure and LA County’s existing vaccination mandate which only applies to workers and patrons at indoor bars, wineries, breweries, lounges, and nightclubs.

But Los Angeles isn’t the only populous city that’s adopting such measures. Over the summer, New York City began requiring proof of vaccination for indoor restaurants and bars, plus public spaces like museums, theaters, gyms, and concert halls. San Francisco followed suit shortly after, requiring proof of vaccination for select indoor businesses like restaurants, clubs, bars, and gyms, as well as all large outdoor events. Within Los Angeles County, the City of West Hollywood issued an Emergency Executive Order that will require staff and patrons above the age of 18 to show proof of vaccination at any establishment where food or drink is served indoors, health and fitness facilities, and personal care businesses such as hair and nail salons, beginning on November 4.