LA County to Lift Mask Mandate for Indoor Businesses with Proof of Vaccination

It’s been rumored for weeks now that LA was preparing to lift its indoor mask mandate, following Gavin Newsom’s announcement that the state of California would do so beginning February 15. But now it’s official. Starting Friday, February 25, masking will be optional at indoor businesses for customers over the age of 5, with proof of vaccination. Unvaccinated diners can dine indoors with a negative COVID test taken within 48 hours, but must continue to mask while inside unless actively eating or drinking. The same rules apply for employees as well, however they can submit a negative COVID test every three days.

“The vaccines remain highly effective at slowing COVID-19 spread and preventing severe illness. For the week ending February 12, county residents who were unvaccinated were more than two and half times more likely to be infected when compared to individuals who were fully vaccinated,” according to a press release from the LA County Department of Health.

These rules are all at the discretion of the business owners however, so you may still be required to mask depending on the preferences of the business.