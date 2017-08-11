This Map Shows Where You Can and Can't Afford to Live in LA

It goes without saying that renting in LA completely sucks, but as of this spring, things are actually looking... okay?
A new map by real estate listing site Zumper shows the median rent for a one bedroom in several LA neighborhoods based on data from May (not all of LA is covered by the map, you'll notice the Valley is missing -- sorry, guys). The city dropped two spots and is now the ninth most expensive rental market in the country, behind Miami and Chicago (hey, it could be worse). The one-bedroom median decreased 5.6% to $1,700, and the two-bedroom median dipped 3.8% to $2,500.
Compared to the last rent map from Zumper, numerous neighborhoods have seen decreases, for instance Bel Air-Beverly Crest, West Hollywood, and the Palisades. Pico-Union and Beverly Hills are notably both down by $200.
But let's not get ahead of ourselves, Downtown Santa Monica is still insane, coming in at the top spot with a median bedroom price of $3,160 (meaning it's gone up $360); Ocean Park comes in second place with a median price of $2,700, and Venice is third with $2,560. So... guess where you're still not moving?! The 30 most expensive LA neighborhoods can be found in this chart.
If you're looking for the absolute cheapest place to live, you'll have to look to the southeast. The most affordable areas are Congress Central ($900), Florence-Graham ($850), and South Central LA ($955).
Basically, it's not all great, but lets just be happy we're not living in San Francisco or New York.
Lucy Meilus is a staff writer for Thrillist. Follow her on Twitter at @Lucymeilus and send news tips to news@thrillist.com.