Marcus Scribner’s Day Off in Crenshaw, LA Is a Tour of BBQ, Fried Chicken & Soul Food

Without tooting his own horn, Marcus Scribner likes to say that Los Angeles made him into a well-rounded human being. It's all thanks to the city's diverse mix of experiences, people, and culture.

"What I love most about LA is I feel like we have so many different biomes and people from different backgrounds," the Blackish actor said in a recent interview with Thrillist. "I would just hop all around town all the time and get all those different experiences."

Crenshaw, though, holds a special place in Scribner's heart. It's kind of like an oasis of peace and community for him. "It's still a predominantly Black neighborhood," he explained. "Which is pretty dope to see in the center of Los Angeles." His dad used to say that getting into the neighborhood feels peaceful and quiet, but as soon as you step out, it's like, "Welcome to the jungle!"

Besides the tight-knit community, there's another main thread in Scribner's Crenshaw: fried chicken. While guiding us to the discovery of his neighborhood in our series "Ride With Me," Scribner realized that every single spot he took us to offers really good fried chicken. "It says something about me, I think," he said. Scribner knows all the best fried chicken spots around town, and we're definitely here for it.

The best breakfast spot in the world, Los Angeles staple chicken and waffle joints that even President Obama goes to, and delicious, Black-owned soul food restaurants are only some of the many Crenshaw gems Scribner shares with us.

Get ready to taste the best soul food LA has to offer. We're going to Crenshaw.