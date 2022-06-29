Marcus Scribner’s Day Off in Crenshaw, LA Is a Tour of BBQ, Fried Chicken & Soul Food
The ‘Blackish’ actor takes us to his favorite restaurants in his hometown of Crenshaw.
Without tooting his own horn, Marcus Scribner likes to say that Los Angeles made him into a well-rounded human being. It's all thanks to the city's diverse mix of experiences, people, and culture.
"What I love most about LA is I feel like we have so many different biomes and people from different backgrounds," the Blackish actor said in a recent interview with Thrillist. "I would just hop all around town all the time and get all those different experiences."
Crenshaw, though, holds a special place in Scribner's heart. It's kind of like an oasis of peace and community for him. "It's still a predominantly Black neighborhood," he explained. "Which is pretty dope to see in the center of Los Angeles." His dad used to say that getting into the neighborhood feels peaceful and quiet, but as soon as you step out, it's like, "Welcome to the jungle!"
Besides the tight-knit community, there's another main thread in Scribner's Crenshaw: fried chicken. While guiding us to the discovery of his neighborhood in our series "Ride With Me," Scribner realized that every single spot he took us to offers really good fried chicken. "It says something about me, I think," he said. Scribner knows all the best fried chicken spots around town, and we're definitely here for it.
The best breakfast spot in the world, Los Angeles staple chicken and waffle joints that even President Obama goes to, and delicious, Black-owned soul food restaurants are only some of the many Crenshaw gems Scribner shares with us.
Get ready to taste the best soul food LA has to offer. We're going to Crenshaw.
Places to Eat & Drink
Jacks N Joe
Scribner doesn't care what anyone else says, this is the best breakfast spot "on planet Earth."
According to Scribner, their pancakes are amazing, and they come with maple butter syrup. But his favorite dish is the hash browns. "You can get the hash browns extra well done," he suggested. "It's over, it's over. You're having the best meal of your life."
Roscoe's House of Chicken N Waffles
President Obama stole Scribner's special here—or at least that's what Scribner will tell you.
"I've been ordering that, [and] all of a sudden they changed it to Obama Special when he popped out the cut," Scribner said. No disrespect to Obama, but Scribner's order has always been the Obama Special, which includes three wings with a waffle (or potato salad or fries). Scribner just adds an extra waffle to the mix, and that's his all-time favorite order.
Phillips Barbecue
Scribner is aware he'll get a lot of flack for saying this, but that's okay. "Phillips Barbecue is hands down my favorite barbecue location," he said.
"The meats are pretty good quality and the meats themselves are delicious and I love them," he explained. "But it's the sides and the sauce that just hit." Their baked beans and macaroni salad are incredible, and you should put them right on your barbecue sandwich.
Just be careful: Their sauces are spicy, and the highest level is just too hot according to Scribner. His advice? Get the mixed sauce, and you'll receive mild and hot together.
Alta Adams
This Black-owned soul food restaurant looks amazing, and it tastes even better. The setting is high-end, and their dishes are authentic soul food. They have "the best fried chicken," according to Scribner.
"I like it because the chicken is moist, but it's not too moist," he explained. "This is some real chicken, which has some good moisture and the skin is perfect." If you're not in the mood for chicken, their oxtails are also a great choice. You shouldn't miss out on the cornbread, either.
Gus's World Famous Fried Chicken
This place is so good that it started in Tennessee and eventually expanded into LA.
"It's just the bomb," said Scribner. "The fried chicken is so good and spicy, which I love." Their collard greens and baked beans are both must-trys as well, and Scribner would be the one to know. "I love baked beans," he said. "I used to just eat straight up Bush's baked beans out of the can, bruh. I'm wilding. I'm about that life."
Tiana Attride is a former associate editor at Thrillist. She cares a little too much about the Cowboy Bebop soundtrack.