Batten Down the Hatches: A Massive El Niño Might Blast California

Good news, Californians: that water you've hoped and prayed for is finally coming! The bad news is it's probably coming in the form of an enormous flood. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

Images from Japan's new Himawari-8 Weather Satellite show what could potentially be a historically massive El Niño this winter, News10-KXTV repots.

For those not up on meteorological lingo (losers), an El Niño is not as cute as it sounds. It's a complex climate pattern that can bring about severe climate changes, including coastal flooding and erosion. Recently, cyclones and typhoons have shifted trade winds from west to east, driving warm water toward the coast of South America, and guaranteeing that an El Niño event will last at least through this upcoming fall, USA Today reports.