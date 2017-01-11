A Monster Heat Wave Is Coming for LA

Hey Los Angeles, was the air feeling a bit brisk to you lately? Well, no need to break out that light jacket, because by Thursday the city will be enveloped in a massive heat wave!

According to the National Weather Service, LA will see high humidity and temperatures reaching 110 degrees the rest of this week. That means yes, you're definitely going to see your neighbor Jim's shirtless beer belly.

But not everyone will get the worst of it -- the LA Times reports that the hottest areas will be the traditionally scorching Woodland Hills and Burbank (where temperatures could reach 103 and 98 degrees by this weekend). Downtown LA will also be feeling above-average heat on Saturday and Sunday, with temperatures potentially reaching 91 degrees.