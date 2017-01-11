NASA: There Is a 99.9% Chance Of a Killer Earthquake In LA

There's nothing rad about this, California. Nothing rad at all. We've been hearing rumblings about the big one for years, but this time it sounds like a killer earthquake is making its way to LA. sometime in the next several years. A paper from scientists at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Lab, recently released by the U.S. Geological Survey, says there's a "...99.9% probability of an earthquake of magnitude 5 or greater occurring in the next 3 years within a large area of Southern California." Not to be dramatic of anything, uh...but maybe abandon ship, bros?

The future quake is sure to shake up Californians more than "that one time it rained hard," but not all of SoCal is doomed. Scientists have pinpointed the quake's location to the La Habra area, which is in the northwestern corner of Orange County. La Habra is familiar with that horrible shaking feeling, as they experienced a 5.1 earthquake back in 2014 -- and unfortunately for the area, the next quake is expected to hit within a 62 mile radius of that 2014 epicenter. The scientists believe the tremor will occur sometime before April 1st, 2018, which is just about as specific as they get.