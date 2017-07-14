Here's Where You Can Get Free Ice Cream in LA for National Ice Cream Day

Water is wet, the world is round, and free ice cream is the best thing on the planet. Those are the inalienable truths we hold to be self-evident. Accordingly, despite being a marketing-driven "food holiday," National Ice Cream Day is one of the best days on the calendar. This year it falls on Sunday, July 16, and there are plenty of ice cream shoppes and chains -- both local and national -- celebrating with the appropriate deals.
Here are the best ones to take advantage of this Sunday:
Local free ice cream deals
Salt & Straw
The deal: All five LA locations of this small chain are doling out free scoops all day, along with hourly giveaways of more ice cream, T-shirts, and other swag.
When: July 16
Where: All five LA locations
Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams
The deal: If you've got kids, they're in luck! Anyone 18 or under gets a free scoop in a classic orange cake cone with sprinkles, if an adult buys a cone first, that is.
When: July 16
Where: 1954 Hillhurst Ave
Frozen Fruit Co
The deal: This Santa Monica shoppe is giving out free cups of its dairy-free soft serve on Sunday afternoon. Its icy wares are made of natural fruit, meaning you can enjoy your treats guilt-free.
When: July 16, 12pm to 5pm
Where: 729 Montana Avenue, Santa Monica
Pretend City Children's Museum
The deal: The Pretend City Children's Museum is handing out free cups and cones for just one hour, so you better get them fast. They're also celebrating the day with crafts and songs for the kids, so keep that in mind.
When: July 16, 1pm to 12pm
Where: 29 Hubble, Irvine
The Milk Shop
The deal: You can buy three sandwiches and get a fourth free at either of this delicious local shop's two locations.
When: July 16
Where: 7290 Beverly Blvd; 1639 Silverlake Blvd
National free ice cream deals
McDonald's
The deal: The chain is doling out free vanilla cones at participating locations if you order them using the McDonald's mobile app. Additionally, you have the chance to win free soft serve for life if you order within certain times.
When: July 16, all day for the free ice cream; 2pm to 5pm for the contest
Where: Participating McDonald's locations
Dippin' Dots
The deal: Some locations (call before to check) are giving out one free mini cup of ice cream during select times.
When: July 16, but times vary by location
Where: Participating Dippin' Dots locations
Whole Foods
The deal: The grocery store is selling all Ben & Jerry's pints at a two for $6 discount. It's also hosting "Sundae Fundae" sampling events in stores nationwide.
When: July 16; sampling events vary by location
Where: Participating Whole Foods locations
Steak & Shake
The deal: This deal isn't pegged to National Ice Cream Day, but it's got a buy-one-get-one coupon for Strawberry Cheesecake Milkshakes. The coupons are good all summer long.
When: Now through August 31
Where: 1455 3rd Street Promenade, Santa Monica; 108 Palm Ave, Burbank
Baskin-Robbins
The deal: Two big offerings from one of the biggest ice-cream institutions in America: (1) they'll be doling out free samples of their pistachio ice cream pizza on Friday, July 14; and (2) if you download the Baskin-Robbins app, you'll unlock a variety of free ice cream deals on July 16. The company's been cryptic on this matter, but there's ice cream involved, so I wouldn't worry.
When: July 14 and July 16
Where: Participating Los Angeles locations
More free ice cream?
Know of National Ice Cream Day freebies and deals that we missed? Email us at news@thrillist.com and we'll add 'em here. Celebrate responsibly.
