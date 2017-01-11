Rare Time-Lapse Video Shows Disneyland Construction 60 Years Ago

To celebrate the park's 60th birthday coming up this July, Disney has released a video showing some pretty awesome and rare time-lapse footage from the construction of Disneyland in Anaheim. According to a report by WABC-TV, construction of the theme park began on July 16, 1954 and the park first opened its gates on July 17, 1955. You'll see the park's first guests flow into the park towards the end of the video:
