Rush Hour Is Probably Going To Suck Thanks To the President's Visit

President Barack Obama is visiting LA Thursday afternoon, and thanks to the presidential motorcade rolling through town, city officials have warned that you can expect some pretty messy traffic congestion during the evening rush hour. Basically, good luck getting around if you're in the LAX, Hollywood, Highland, and Santa Monica areas.

In anticipation of the mess, the LAPD issued a travel advisory, warning of the possible traffic congestion and said you should flat-out avoid the following areas so as not to get stuck in it:

The area around Sepulveda Blvd between Lincoln Bl & Century Bl from 3:00pm - 5:00p.m.

The area around North Hollywood Way between West Empire Ave & N.Glenoaks Bl 3:30 p.m.-5:00 p.m.

The area around Sheldon St between Roscoe Bl & San Fernando Rd from 3:30p.m. - 5:00p.m.

The area around Highland Ave between The Hollywood Bowl & Sunset Bl from 4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.

The area around Ocean Ave between Pico Bl & San Vicente Bl from 4:00p.m. - 7:30p.m

The area around San Vicente Bl between Ocean Ave & 25th St from 4:00p.m. - 7:30p.m.

The area around Ocean Ave between San Vicente Bl & Pico Blvd from 6:00p.m- 8:00p.m.

The area around Overland Ave between National Place & Tennessee Ave from 7:00 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.

The area around W. Pico Bl between Overland Ave and Century Park East 7:00 - 8:30 p.m.

The area around Avenue of the Stars between W. Pico Bl & W. Olympic Bl from 7:00 p.m.- 8:30 p.m.

There will also be full street closures to make way for the motorcade, including both the northbound and southbound lanes of Sepulveda Blvd, between Lincoln Blvd and Century Blvd for about an 8-minute period sometime between 3:30pm-4:30pm, as well as the following closures, according to the LAPD: