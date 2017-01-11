Secret Tunnels Apparently Linked the Playboy Mansion to Celebs' Homes

The Playboy Mansion, the infamous estate filled with boobs and booze and an old dude in a robe, has long been thought to also house some pretty interesting secrets -- and thanks to a report by none other than Playboy.com, what could be a pretty huge secret just came to light about the mansion and its celebrity neighbors back in its heyday.
Tunnels were allegedly constructed beneath the mansion linking it to the homes of a handful of A-list celebrities at some point in the 1970s. Reporters at the namesake publication were understandably surprised to learn of the secret tunnels, and discovered blueprints and architectural schematics detailing what appear to be underground passageways to the homes of Jack Nicholson, Warren Beatty, Kirk Douglas and James Caan, according to the report.
Although images, dated from the '70s, in the report show what appears to be excavation work at the mansion, neither Hugh Hefner nor reps for the above-listed celebrities would comment about the alleged tunnels for the Playboy.com story; however, a mansion staffer reportedly told the magazine the tunnels were closed around 1989. But just imagine partying it up with some playmates and then disappearing through a convenient private tunnel back home -- you can add that to your Playboy dreams.
