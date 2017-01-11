See LA Dazzle From Above in These Incredible Nighttime Aerial Photos

Since you probably spend most of your time admiring the hills upon hills of urban sprawl that is Los Angeles from the comfort of your traffic, you'd think that photos of the city from high above at night would be anything but peaceful, but that's what a new collection of incredible aerial photos by award-winning photographer Vincent Laforet somehow captures -- a dazzling, peaceful Los Angeles from 10,000ft in the air.

Laforet, or the aerial photography extraordinaire who previously brought us stunning photos of New York City, San Francisco, and Las Vegas from several thousand feet above, set out in January and again in March to capture the essence of Los Angeles while dangling out the side of a helicopter, and the resulting photos -- a handful of which you can see below -- will blow you away.