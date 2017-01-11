This High-Speed Train Will Get People From LA to Vegas in 80 Minutes

Everybody knows that getting around Los Angeles requires a car -- and that it's basically hell on pavement. But now, thanks to a molten-hot deal between XpressWest and China Railway International USA, LA residents have something to actually be pumped about: a high-speed train to Vegas!
Slated to start construction as early as September 2016, the 150 MPH train will get people to, and, from the City of Angels to Sin City in just 80 minutes, where they will freely be able to spend their money on craps tables and endless buffet dinners. According to Google, it takes most people four hours to make the trip by car, which -- according to Google -- is way more than 80 minutes.
The trip, aptly-called the "Las Vegas EXPERIENCE" (their use of capitalization, not ours) will offer innovative services like hotel check-ins, dinner reservations, and onboard entertainment. The train will also offer basic amenities like food, beverages, WiFi, concierge services, flexible club seating arrangements, and a dancing Fat Elvis hologram.*
For full details on the high-speed train, check out the XpressWest website.
*not yet confirmed, nor possible.
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.
Jeremy Glass is a writer for Thrillist and will settle for his 80 minute subway ride from Bushwick to Manhattan for work.