This High-Speed Train Will Get People From LA to Vegas in 80 Minutes

Everybody knows that getting around Los Angeles requires a car -- and that it's basically hell on pavement. But now, thanks to a molten-hot deal between XpressWest and China Railway International USA, LA residents have something to actually be pumped about: a high-speed train to Vegas!

Slated to start construction as early as September 2016, the 150 MPH train will get people to, and, from the City of Angels to Sin City in just 80 minutes, where they will freely be able to spend their money on craps tables and endless buffet dinners. According to Google, it takes most people four hours to make the trip by car, which -- according to Google -- is way more than 80 minutes.