The City of Los Angeles Owes You $50 -- or More

Specifically, if you had a residential landline phone, business landline phone, or mobile phone service with a billing address within Los Angeles and paid telephone service taxes between October 19, 2005 and March 15, 2008, then you're eligible to file a claim for a refund. This means that if you owned a mobile phone during that time, the city likely owes you $50. If you had a residential landline, you're owed $30, and if you had a business landline, you're owed $50. If you had all three at the time, you can claim a refund of $130, according to the report.

Filing a claim is as easy as going to this website and completing the forms before the February 20, 2016 deadline. However, as LA Weekly points out, you'll have to remember your phone number and your billing address from that time period. But luckily, you're not required to dig up for your decade-old phone bills to get the cash, unless you want to be refunded the actual amount you paid in taxes. After that, you'll likely just have to wait, as a final court hearing on the settlement is set for February 25, 2016.