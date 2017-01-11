This Map Shows the Most Affordable Places Near the Metro ... Of the Future

If you're sick and tired of practically living in your car thanks to LA traffic, then this new map (embedded below) from listings site RadPad could be a useful tool in helping you conquer a carless commute someday, when Metro trains will actually take you places that you actually, like, go.

With plans underway for new Metro train lines and dozens of new stops throughout the city -- uh, eventually -- RadPad plotted the new lines and stations on a map, which basically shows you what areas to start looking at for a new apartment if you want to live near the new trains, and finally -- defiantly -- say "NOOOOPE!" to that traffic. Specifically, the maps shows the new lines and extensions of existing lines along with the median rent prices this month for a 1-bedroom apartment in those areas.