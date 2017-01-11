This Map Shows the Stupidly High Rents Across LA Neighborhoods

Bad news, LA: seems like the rent is getting higher and higher, according to new data from listings site Zumper. Think your rent in Silver Lake is outrageous? Well, thanks to a new map from the site, you can get a good look at the stupidly-high rents people are paying across the city. The map shows just how expensive neighborhoods around the city are, based on Zumper's data from the last couple of months.
Specifically, the maps show the median rents per neighborhood for a 1-bedroom apartment from January. Unsurprisingly, rents were the highest in Santa Monica, Marina del Rey, and Bel Air -- with the median prices pushing close to $3,000. But the neighborhoods that saw the biggest increases were West Hollywood (up 5.4% to $1,950), Westwood, which saw prices go up almost 5% to $2,200, and Hollywood United -- the weirdly-pieced-together section of hills above Hollywood proper, which saw prices jump up 8.3% to $1,950, according to Zumper. However, prices went down a bit in Brentwood and Pacific Palisades.
Overall, the median rent for a 1-bedroom reached an all new high of $1,800 in January, making LA the fifth most expensive rental market in the U.S. -- even more expensive than Miami and Chicago, according to the site. Looks like you'll have to cut your budget for vaginal/butthole steaming, guys...
Take a look at the map below:
