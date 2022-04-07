Tim Chantarangsu's Day Off in Paramount Is a Cool High School Fever Dream

Places to Eat & Drink

Tam's Burgers

The menu at Tam’s Burgers is so massive that it can be intimidating at first. Luckily, we have the perfect guide. Chantarangsu has been coming here since high school, when everybody would gather at Tam’s after a football game.

Chantarangsu admits that he's probably tried only three items from the huge menu, but every once in a while he mixes it up and orders a pastrami burger, which he described as "bomb."

Tam’s has something for just about everyone and just about any occasion, especially if you’re visiting after a wild night out. “They do a nice little Thousand Island, lettuce, tomato situation, [and] the greasy glob of Tam's chili cheese fries is just what you need after a drunk night.”

Horchateria Rio Luna

Both Chantarangsu and his wife swear by this place. Are you suddenly craving loaded churros? This is your spot.

Ashley Leon, one of Chantarangsu’s best friends from high school, always wanted to open up a spot in Paramount. Eventually, Horchateria Rio Luna was born. “It really popped off,” said Chantarangsu, who’s a big supporter of Leon. “It was just dope to watch her do that, because I saw this idea brewing in her mind, and then she made it happen.”

Fresh horchata, horchata frappuccinos, horchata ice cream, and loaded churros are just a few of Chantarangsu’s favorite picks. And he isn’t the only one. “My wife is addicted to it, too,” he said. “She's always like, ‘Yo, let's go get some hot churros and some horchata ice cream on top.’”

Alondra's

Get a tall glass of milk ready and pull out your pen. These wings are so spicy you’ll actually need to sign a waiver to eat them. They’ll have you “screaming and drooling,” as Chantarangsu puts it. You have been warned.

It’s not like he doesn’t know spicy food. “My family had a Thai food restaurant in Paramount for 20 years, and Thai people do love their spicy food,” he said. “But when I have my wings, I don't go OD with the spice. They have wings called, I think it's the Atomic Wings, where you actually have to sign a waiver. I did that once for a YouTube video. It was rough.”

Giyo's Tacos

If you’ve never had lengua tacos, add them to your list. These tacos are made with beef tongue, and they’re among Chantarangsu’s favorite items from the menu.

Actually, Chantarangsu thinks everything on Giyo's Tacos’ menu is “fire.” Their food is “just bomb,” he said. The small hole-in-the-wall restaurant is a must-visit food spot for him, and he makes sure to rave about the place to his friends whenever he can. “That's just another spot I'm like, okay, I tell all the out town homies, ‘We got to go to Giyo's Tacos,’” he said.