Tim Chantarangsu's Day Off in Paramount Is a Cool High School Fever Dream
The comedian and ‘Send Foodz’ host shows us the best late-night burgers and where to get mouthwatering lengua tacos.
You might remember him as Timothy DeLaGhetto, the freestyler spitting bars on YouTube in the early 2000s, or you might know him as the host from MTV’s Deliciousness. Maybe you recognize his face from Thrillist’s “Send Foodz.” If any of these references ring a bell, you definitely know a few other things: Tim Chantarangsu is hilarious, and he loves food.
Chantarangsu’s hometown of Paramount, California is the perfect synthesis of the comedian’s foodie soul and his entertaining personality. Paramount welcomed Chantarangsu, a Thai-American, between the ages of 10 and 20, and showed him a reality in which he was suddenly one of the few Asian kids at school. That was new for him, but eventually he was able to find his vibe.
“When I first went to Paramount [High], I was like, ‘Yo, am I actually shy? Am I not the outgoing person who I thought I was?’” he recalled. “But eventually, I realized, ‘Nah, I'm hilarious!’”
In Thrillist's new series “Ride With Me,” Chantarangsu takes us through Paramount’s hot spots from the perspective of a cool local high schooler who has no problem making friends. Drive-thru burger joints to hit after the football game, bustling horchata cafes owned by his high school best friends, and wings so hot they actually require you to sign a disclaimer are only some of Chantarangsu’s favorite joints in town.
Grab your varsity jacket and come with us—we’re going to Paramount.
Places to Eat & Drink
Tam's Burgers
The menu at Tam’s Burgers is so massive that it can be intimidating at first. Luckily, we have the perfect guide. Chantarangsu has been coming here since high school, when everybody would gather at Tam’s after a football game.
Chantarangsu admits that he's probably tried only three items from the huge menu, but every once in a while he mixes it up and orders a pastrami burger, which he described as "bomb."
Tam’s has something for just about everyone and just about any occasion, especially if you’re visiting after a wild night out. “They do a nice little Thousand Island, lettuce, tomato situation, [and] the greasy glob of Tam's chili cheese fries is just what you need after a drunk night.”
Horchateria Rio Luna
Both Chantarangsu and his wife swear by this place. Are you suddenly craving loaded churros? This is your spot.
Ashley Leon, one of Chantarangsu’s best friends from high school, always wanted to open up a spot in Paramount. Eventually, Horchateria Rio Luna was born. “It really popped off,” said Chantarangsu, who’s a big supporter of Leon. “It was just dope to watch her do that, because I saw this idea brewing in her mind, and then she made it happen.”
Fresh horchata, horchata frappuccinos, horchata ice cream, and loaded churros are just a few of Chantarangsu’s favorite picks. And he isn’t the only one. “My wife is addicted to it, too,” he said. “She's always like, ‘Yo, let's go get some hot churros and some horchata ice cream on top.’”
Alondra's
Get a tall glass of milk ready and pull out your pen. These wings are so spicy you’ll actually need to sign a waiver to eat them. They’ll have you “screaming and drooling,” as Chantarangsu puts it. You have been warned.
It’s not like he doesn’t know spicy food. “My family had a Thai food restaurant in Paramount for 20 years, and Thai people do love their spicy food,” he said. “But when I have my wings, I don't go OD with the spice. They have wings called, I think it's the Atomic Wings, where you actually have to sign a waiver. I did that once for a YouTube video. It was rough.”
Giyo's Tacos
If you’ve never had lengua tacos, add them to your list. These tacos are made with beef tongue, and they’re among Chantarangsu’s favorite items from the menu.
Actually, Chantarangsu thinks everything on Giyo's Tacos’ menu is “fire.” Their food is “just bomb,” he said. The small hole-in-the-wall restaurant is a must-visit food spot for him, and he makes sure to rave about the place to his friends whenever he can. “That's just another spot I'm like, okay, I tell all the out town homies, ‘We got to go to Giyo's Tacos,’” he said.