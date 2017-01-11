UberEATS is Finally Bringing Good Late-Night Delivery Food to LA

No more begging at the Jack in the Box window when you arrive just shy of closing. No more 3am cooking of whatever's in the pantry and eating from whatever's clean. Celebrate, Angelenos: UberEATS is bringing actually good food options to LA this weekend, and if it goes well, it'll be a long-term thing.
To close out its #EATSWEEK, UberEATS is bringing Fatburger, Greenspan's Grilled Cheese, Benny's Tacos, and more into the starved, hopelessly deprived hands of Los Angeles Uber users. The promotion runs from Thursday, October 15th to Sunday, October 18th. It will bring sustenance during those clutch hours from 12AM to 3AM, when like literally everything is closed, unless you happen to live in Ktown, in which case, this probably isn't for you. Uber is also offering a free RESQ Water with every order. Hydration is important.
It's just a short-lived promotion, but tons of orders this weekend increase the chances of it coming to LA for good, and if you've never used UberEats before you can use the code LATENIGHTLA for $10 off, which means it's practically free.
Either way, this is going to be the best bar-hopping weekend in LA ever. If you can convince that Jack Sparrow-looking doorguy at No Vacancy to let you in without two girls on your arm, it'll be even better.
Kara King is a News Writer for Thrillist and has roamed the streets of a 2 AM Los Angeles hungry many a time. Send news tips to news@thrillist.com and follow her at @karatillie.