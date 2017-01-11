Venice Beach Council Wants LA To Allow Boobs On The Beach

Seeking equality for women, Venice Beach neighborhood leaders voted Tuesday night to ask the Los Angeles City Council to consider allowing topless sunbathing for women at the beach, a right afforded without question to men.

The Los Angeles Times reported the Venice Neighborhood Council approved a measure recommending the city revise its existing municipal code, which prohibits topless sunbathing; however, city lawmakers are not required to act on it.

With the recommendation, the Neighborhood Council said it "supports women being afforded the same rights as men to sunbathe topless" and even noted that the self-described liberal neighborhood was "founded and designed around the European culture of Venice, Italy" and topless sunbathing is normal in Europe, according to the report. Basically, they're just really passionate about boobs.