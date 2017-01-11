Whoa: Shake Shack Will Be Serving In LA Next Week

Seriously, stop the presses: Shake Shack's FINALLY coming to LA for one day only (Jan 25) for five hours only (6-11pm), in one place only (Son of a Gun), forever settling the eternal debate about whether the East Coast stalwart is better than In 'N Out (psst: it's not.)

They'll be serving only part of their menu, including The Shackburger ®, krinkle-cut fries, and Shackwiches (which are like whoopie-pie desserts), as well as Son of a Gun's tuna melt and cocktails (!). Of course, the first actual Shake Shack opening in LA is coming later this year in West Hollywood. Expect lines.