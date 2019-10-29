Maker's Mark Just Released Its First-Ever Limited Edition Bourbon

Maker's Mark isn't Jack Daniel's. Despite a couple of varieties like the 46 or Private Select, you're pretty much just getting Maker's Mark every time. No apple or honey variants. No limited editions. Maker's Mark has largely just been, well, Maker's Mark.
That has just changed. Though, if you love the bourbon, don't worry. This isn't some pumpkin spice-esque stunt. The liquor company is releasing its first nationally distributed limited-time release since the distillery opened in 1953: The Maker's Mark Wood Finishing Series 2019 Limited Release: Stave Profile RC6. It's a mouthful. It's the first piece of a new series of bourbons called the Maker's Mark Wood Finishing Series.
The distillery only made 255 barrels of this stave-finished bourbon, which will sell for $59.99 and still sits under that familiar red waxed cap. The "RC6" in the name "refers to the proprietary type of wood stave inserted in the barrel," a representative tells Thrillist. It gives this edition fruity notes and sweetness as well as a touch of baking spice.
"We have been experimenting with wood finishing staves and techniques since we first released Maker’s Mark 46 in 2010, and it never ceases to amaze me how much natural flavor we can extract from just ten wood staves interacting with our bourbon over a period of time," Jane Bowie, director of Private Select, said in a statement. "Stave finishes allow us to innovate with an already delicious product in a purposeful fashion, exploring different wood types, seasoning periods, cook times, and heat levels until we achieve the exact flavor vision we have in mind. We’re excited to share the distinct possibilities with whisky fans, starting with the 2019 Limited Release."
In addition to a varied flavor profile, the alcohol content is a departure from your standard bottle of Maker's. The RC6 is bottled at 108.2 proof, higher than the usual 90 proof. It sits around or slightly below the proof of Maker's Mark's Cask Strength bottles, which varies slightly from batch to batch. The RC6 is also cask strength, so get ready to blow a little fire. It's strong.
