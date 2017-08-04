A Free, Enormous Slip 'N' Slide Is Coming to NYC

A giant Slip 'N Slide is coming to NYC this summer, and no, we're not talking about sweaty N train seats.
As part of this year's Summer Streets festivities across three weekends this August, the urban water slide masters at Slide the City will unfurl a 270ft long Slip 'N Slide in the streets near Foley Square in Lower Manhattan. It's not the 1,000ft water slide monster we were originally promised, but the wet and wild attraction will still stretch an entire city block and rides will be free, thanks to Summer Streets sponsor Vita Coco Coconut Water. Thankfully, the slide will not be covered by said coconut water. That'd be a mess.
All you have to do is register for a slot on one of the two remaining days -- August 8th, and August 15th -- and then dust off your finest bathing suit so you look your best while hurtling head-first down the slide on an inflatable tube. There will also be a misting station and seats where you can lounge under palm trees. Sure as hell beats sweating in front of your A/C unit all day.
