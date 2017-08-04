Cabbies to Manhattanhenge Viewers: Get Out of the Way

As sure as the setting sun, throngs of tripod-toting tourists and New Yorkers alike piled into the cross-streets for the stunning solar-street grid alignment, Manhattanhenge, on Sunday night, and 42nd St near Grand Central Terminal proved one of the city's best viewing spots. But that doesn't mean cab drivers cared.
A YouTube video posted by Dave Armon shows a long line of pissed off cabbies, likely among many drivers across Manhattan not having the city's photogenic sun worship. Then again, the honking added a ritualistic rhythm to the whole thing. If there's an event in Manhattan, and no cabs to honk at it... is it really an event?
