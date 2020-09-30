Mountain Dew Is Developing a Hot Sauce & Needs Your Expertise

If Mountain Dew were a person, it'd be the serial gamer who pours hot sauce onto a bowl of kettle corn for dinner. That's why the beverage company's decision to partner with hot sauce shop iBurn to create a hot sauce is a little less ridiculous than, say, Coca-Cola coming out with a new mayo.

Mountain Dew wasn't always the beverage for gamers, but the game culture is certainly a major part of its history. The drink serves as a quick sugar and energy fix, and hot sauce serves the similar function of making us feel something different. I cannot possibly imagine how different a Mountain Dew hot sauce would make me feel, but the brand itself seems open to suggestions.

In a Twitter post on September 28, the green giant announced that it was partnering with with NBA player Joel Embiid and iBurn to make a new limited-edition sauce, but that they needed fans' help to decide on the flavor or, in the brand's words in a press release,"bringing fans in on #TheProcess."