Bonnaroo's 2017 Lineup Is Here, and It's Excellent

Hot on the heels of Coachella's 2017 lineup announcement, Tennessee's most hippy-dippy music festival has responded in kind: the Bonnaroo 2017 lineup is here, and it's not messing around.

The popular Manchester, TN festival (running from June8th through the 11th) will be headlined by U2, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Chance the Rapper, and The Weeknd, with U2 performing The Joshua Tree in its entirety as part of their summer tour celebrating the album's 30th anniversary. The rest of the lineup's no slouch, either, with acts including Major Lazer, Lorde, Tove Lo, the xx, Cold War Kids, Royal Blood, Crystal Castles, Tegan & Sara, Future Islands, and Cage the Elephant.

Check out the festival's website for the full Bonnaroo 2017 lineup, and snag some tickets while you still can.

