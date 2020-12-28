How to Support Nashville After the Christmas Day Bombing

Perhaps no city is more anxious to put 2020 in the rearview than Nashville. The year started out with a deadly tornado tearing through the city, followed by the ongoing COVID crisis that struck particularly hard on a town that is so dependent on tourism dollars to stoke the fires of its white-hot economy. Then, in May, a bizarre straight line wind event known as a derecho swept across the city, knocking out power for more than 100,000 homes.

In what the city prays is the final gutpunch, in the early morning hours of Christmas Day, Anthony Quinn Warner parked his RV packed full of explosives in the middle of Second Avenue and detonated it with himself inside. Miraculously, his was the only life taken, but the losses to the downtown and surrounding areas were massive and will be ongoing. Historic buildings lining the street were damaged or destroyed, and windows were blown out at businesses and residences as far as four blocks away. A major AT&T switching center was right at ground zero, and the resulting destruction has knocked out cell phone service, television, internet, and 911 emergency capabilities across a wide region.

Most of the buildings damaged by the blast along Second Avenue were former warehouses with entrances facing the river. This configuration proved to be a godsend as six brave Metro Nashville police officers entered the residences, while an eerie countdown timer emanating from the RV warned them to evacuate the area ahead of the explosion. These heroic public servants evacuated the sleepy residents through the back side of the building in less than 10 minutes, getting them all to safety and shielding them from the effects of the blast.

While this prevented loss of life, the scars from the event will run deep for a long time. Most of the affected buildings were small businesses—including bars, restaurants, and shops. This year has already handed them plenty of revenue loss, and business disruption insurance is a sketchy hope at best to rise up from the literal ashes. Many of the residents along Second Avenue worked in these businesses, and are currently without places to live.

Fortunately, Nashville has a tradition of helping out its own, as seen after the 2010 flood and tornado this past March. While there’s no doubt that the residents of Music City will again rise to the occasion to help the town recover from another tragedy, we’re not afraid of a little outside help either. If you have a love of Nashville or you just want to spread a little love around the holidays, here are some ways you can help out the city from afar.