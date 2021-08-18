Woman Finds 10-Foot Python in the Supermarket Spice Aisle

Helaina Alati was browsing the spice aisle of an Australian supermarket on a Monday evening, when she came face to face with a 10-foot, non-venomous diamond python. Alati told the Guardian Australia that when she turned her head to the right, the huge snake was “just 20cm [8 inches] from my face.” She also suspects that the python was initially curled up behind the spices and that dozens of busy shoppers walked right past it.

Imagine running to your local grocery store to pick up a few things for dinner, and as you're perusing the spice aisle, you suddenly notice a diamond python slithering past the cumin, coming straight toward you. A woman from Canberra, Australia, experienced this shocking situation on a recent grocery run.

Video of the encounter shows the snake extending its body from the shelf into the aisle. Because of her previous—and very coincidental—experience as a volunteer snake catcher, Alati was able to act quickly and calmly, assessing the situation. She then alerted supermarket staff, who closed off the area to keep shoppers safe, according to the report.

Alati then went to her nearby home to grab her snake catching gear. The former serpent catcher then safely removed the snake from the store and released it into a nearby forest.

The supermarket chain Woolworths confirmed in a statement to the paper that a “slippery and rare customer was spotted in the spice aisle.” However, it's still unclear how the python entered the store and how long it was nestled behind the spices.

Alati, who formerly worked at a wildlife rescue organization, did make it very clear that the python was a chill customer and slithered right into her bag when she caught it. “I knew straight away it was non-venomous, it was non-aggressive, it wasn’t going to be a problem for anyone.”