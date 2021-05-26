A Giant $100 'Avengers'-Themed Salami Sandwich Is Coming to Disneyland

The rides are probably the best thing about a visit to Disneyland, but the food in the park is a very close second. Known for Dole Whips, churros, and all things Mickey Mouse-shaped, the amusement park is shaking things up with a new mouthwatering—and expensive—addition to park menus.

Guests who visit the new Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure Park in Anaheim will be able to get their hands on a one-of-a-kind $100 sandwich inspired by Ant-Man.

The massive sandwich, dubbed the Pym-ini, will be served at the new, Ant-Man and the Wasp-themed Pym Test Kitchen when the park’s new Avengers Campus opens on June 4. In the Marvel universe, Pym Particles are what can shrink as well as enlarge things.

According to its website, the superhero-themed eatery will be serving up “phenomenal food at unusual scales” thanks to “the revolutionary shrink-and-grow technology of Pym Particles.” The Pym-ini features salami, ham, rosemary, provolone, and a sun-dried tomato spread on focaccia, and comes with a marinara dipping sauce and a side salad.

You can pop in for a regular-sized sammie, which serves one and costs $14.49 or feed the whole family with a quantum-sized version for $99.99. The latter serves six to eight people—fewer if you’re all really hungry after roaming the park all day. The quantum-sized Pym-ini is among the most expensive menu items at Disneyland, rivaled only by a $138 Porterhouse steak for two at Disneyland Hotel's Steakhouse 55, according to Food & Wine.

If massive sandwiches aren’t your thing, but Avengers-themed food is, there are loads of other interesting options being dished out at Pym Test Kitchen. They’ve even got a bunch of meat-free options.