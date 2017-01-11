Guitarist Flies Through 100 TV Show Theme Songs, Stoking Your Nostalgia

Some of the most memorable lines of music ever written are TV theme songs. Reverb, an online marketplace for music gear, has made that fact crystal clear with an impressive medley put together by one of their employees.
Joe, the guitarist in the video, tears through 100 TV show theme songs reimagined for solo guitar in just over 10 minutes. He hits some of the most iconic theme songs in TV history, running from Looney Tunes (1930) up through Game of Thrones (2011) and makes you want to watch your favorite shows all over again in the process. He does the medley almost entirely on guitar, though grabs a mandolin for a little help with Curb Your Enthusiasm and a ukelele for Arrested Development.
They even have a little fun with it, rolling from black and white into color with Bewitched, which started airing in black and white but transitioned into color in 1966. There's also a hat toss at the end of the theme for The Mary Tyler Moore Show and a few other gags to run alongside the theme songs.
The way the songs are seamlessly woven together is so good it should become an online challenge where you minimize the window and see how many of the 100 tunes you can name without looking. How many can you get?
h/t Laughing Squid
