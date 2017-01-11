News

Guitarist Flies Through 100 TV Show Theme Songs, Stoking Your Nostalgia

By Published On 11/03/2016 By Published On 11/03/2016

Trending

related

JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

related

This Map Shows The Most Popular Netflix Show in All 50 States

related

The Best Winter Day-Drinking Bars in Chicago

related

Workouts That Are So Last Year, and What to Do Instead

Some of the most memorable lines of music ever written are TV theme songs. Reverb, an online marketplace for music gear, has made that fact crystal clear with an impressive medley put together by one of their employees.

Joe, the guitarist in the video, tears through 100 TV show theme songs reimagined for solo guitar in just over 10 minutes. He hits some of the most iconic theme songs in TV history, running from Looney Tunes (1930) up through Game of Thrones (2011) and makes you want to watch your favorite shows all over again in the process. He does the medley almost entirely on guitar, though grabs a mandolin for a little help with Curb Your Enthusiasm and a ukelele for Arrested Development

They even have a little fun with it, rolling from black and white into color with Bewitched, which started airing in black and white but transitioned into color in 1966. There's also a hat toss at the end of the theme for The Mary Tyler Moore Show and a few other gags to run alongside the theme songs.

The way the songs are seamlessly woven together is so good it should become an online challenge where you minimize the window and see how many of the 100 tunes you can name without looking. How many can you get? 

h/t Laughing Squid

Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.

Dustin Nelson is a News Writer with Thrillist. He holds a Guinness World Record, but has never met the fingernail lady. He’s written for Sports Illustrated, Men’s Journal, The Rumpus, and other digital wonderlands. Follow him @dlukenelson.

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
Wendy's Is Brutally Roasting People on Twitter Right Now

related

READ MORE
Advent Calendar Full of Sex Toys Will Deliver Smiles to All the Girls and Boys

related

READ MORE
Why Do Rice Krispies Snap, Crackle and Pop?

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like