100-Year-Old Says Her Secret to Long Life Is Beer & Potato Chips

If there's one thing that's sure to lead to long life, it's being told what you want to hear, and we're about to gift you immortality. A 100-year-old San Francisco woman shared her take on the causes of her longevity, and she attributes her 10-decade run to... chips and beer. And who are we to disagree? She may not be a doctor, but neither are we.
Matilda Curcia was interviewed by NBC Los Angeles as she commemorated her centennial with a close friend who was also turning 100. "I've experienced good health," she said. "I have no pain and do my exercises every day. And have my beer. Eat my potato chips. That's about all."
You Can Now Get Artisanal Twinkies Delivered to Your Door in NYC
She tends to indulge in just one beer and three potato chips, which is borderline saintly, but still.
There might not be much science behind this, but a whole lot of old folks have attributed their longevity to alcohol consumption -- and how many 100-year-old scientists do you know?
You do the math.
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.