This 100-Year-Old Says the Secret to Old Age Is Beer Every Day at 2 p.m.

Most doctors will tell you that the secret to living a long, healthy life involves a combination of staying active, eating well, and being blessed with a solid set of genes. But maybe it's worth hearing from someone who's actually made it to their hundredth birthday, like Cotilda Kort. She insists the key to making it to the big 1-0-0 is tossing back a bottle of Miller 64 every day at 2pm.
Wisconsin native and newly minted 100-year-old Kort celebrated her big birthday over the weekend by keeping up her daily routine of drinking a Miller 64 beer. In fact, cracking open one of the light lagers every afternoon is one of the habits she holds responsible for helping her live such a long life.
“I don’t know, but everybody’s telling me I’m turning 100. I feel like I’m 25!" the Milwaukee resident told local news station WITI, which stopped by Kort's big birthday bash on Saturday to find the centenarian appropriately sipping on her favorite beer. She said she prefers the particular beer because of its taste.
"You know, I started out, I was a little baby, and now I’m over 100 years-old. How did I do it? I don't know. It just happens! You gotta ask the good Lord, because if not for him, I wouldn't be here," she said. However, the beer is apparently the actual secret, according to her family.
“When you ask her, ‘What’s your secret, Grandma?' she’ll say, 'Every day at 2 p.m. I’ll have a Miller 64,'" Kort's granddaughter Cherie Boldt told WITI.
The folks at MillerCoors caught wind of her affinity for their beer and sent Kort a slew of birthday gifts, including t-shirts, hats, and a few cases of Miller 64.
Of course, the health benefits of regularly drinking beer have long been the subject of studies, but it's tough to argue with the idea that a single Miller 64 every day could be all that bad for you, considering the light lager has just 64 calories, 2.4 carbs, and a skimpy 2.8% alcohol by volume.
