Knife Heated to 1,000 Degrees Destroys a Pack of Crayons

There's a lot of pleasure to be derived from watching a pyromaniac experiment with a blowtorch, especially when it's from a safe distance. MrGear is here to indulge you and reveal what happens when a superheated knife is plunged into everyday objects.

In a new video from the mad scientists at the MrGear YouTube channel, they're plunging that crazy hot knife through lotion, a pack of cigarettes, and a stack of colorful sponges. But the best part is quite easily when the knife takes a stab at a pack of crayons.

Of course, the crayons melt, creating a visually dazzling slurry of melted wax puddling on the cutting board. At least, it's dazzling until they're all mixed together and a bit burnt. Then it's just kind of a big dirty mess. But it's worth a glimpse for that moment.