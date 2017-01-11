News

Knife Heated to 1,000 Degrees Destroys a Pack of Crayons

By Published On 01/05/2017 By Published On 01/05/2017

Trending

related

JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

related

This Map Shows The Most Popular Netflix Show in All 50 States

related

The Best Winter Day-Drinking Bars in Chicago

related

Workouts That Are So Last Year, and What to Do Instead

There's a lot of pleasure to be derived from watching a pyromaniac experiment with a blowtorch, especially when it's from a safe distance. MrGear is here to indulge you and reveal what happens when a superheated knife is plunged into everyday objects.

In a new video from the mad scientists at the MrGear YouTube channel, they're plunging that crazy hot knife through lotion, a pack of cigarettes, and a stack of colorful sponges. But the best part is quite easily when the knife takes a stab at a pack of crayons. 

Of course, the crayons melt, creating a visually dazzling slurry of melted wax puddling on the cutting board. At least, it's dazzling until they're all mixed together and a bit burnt. Then it's just kind of a big dirty mess. But it's worth a glimpse for that moment. 

The channel claims the knife is heated to 1,000 degrees (Fahrenheit, presumptively), which is why it slices so effortlessly through sponges. While there's no way to verify that, it's possible since the melting point of steel is north of 2,500 (2,750 for stainless steel). 

Like when those guys dipped an iPhone in molten metal, it's strangely satisfying, even if it's pointless.

Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.

Dustin Nelson is a News Writer with Thrillist. He holds a Guinness World Record but has never met the fingernail lady. He’s written for Sports Illustrated, Rolling Stone, Men’s Journal, The Rumpus, and other digital wonderlands. Follow him @dlukenelson.

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
This Story About a Disney Mascot Making Magic for Two Orphaned Little Girls Will Make You Cry

related

READ MORE
Kit Kat Filled This Dude's Car with 6,500 Candy Bars After a Thief Stole His Kit Kat

related

READ MORE
Quick, JetBlue's Two-Day Flash Sales Has $34 Flights

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like