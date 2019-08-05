Take One Down, Pass It Around, 10,000 Bottles of Beer Spill on the Road

We all know that feeling... Packing up the car with a week’s worth of vacation supplies, including a few packs of your favorite IPAs tucked strategically behind the wheel hump, just to hear all the bottles and cans go flying as soon as you’re en route. Now imagine you were carrying 1,280 crates of beer, and the bottles that “went flying” flew straight onto the road.
Over the weekend, a 53-year-old truck driver experienced this worse-case-scenario firsthand. He was driving on a highway in the southwest part of Germany when his insufficiently secured cargo slipped and fell from one side of the truck. About 10,000 bottles of beer spilled onto the road, according to a report by The Associated Press.
But the Germans were determined to save their beer; police in Manheim reported that volunteer firefighters from two towns and a civil defense team joined forces to salvage the brews. Unfortunately, the accident still claimed several cases of beer, totaling 12,000 euros ($13,330) in damage.
Authorities are now investigating truck driver for this big, sudsy oopsie. But, hey, at least he didn’t spill beer on Chancellor Angela Merkel.
