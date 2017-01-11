102-Year-Old Woman's Secret to Longevity Involves Never Dieting

Concetta Talucci has something figured out that has the potential to benefit thousand, if not millions of people. She turned 102 on Dec. 17 and, celebrating the milestone at a retirement home in Cherry Hill, she was willing to divulge the secret of her longevity to CBS Philly.
"Don't diet," she said to the unheard cheers of thousands. "Eat! Eat everything you see... but not overeat." The first part was heard loud and clear by everyone continuing Ponce de León's noble search for the fountain of youth.
Maybe we're just not hearing the other side, but listening to your elders is awfully appealing when you're limiting yourself to centenarians with great ideas. There's 107-year-old Mariano "Pops" Rotelli, who recommends you have a little whiskey in the morning. There's 102-year-old Mildred Bowers, whose sage advice reads, simply, "Have a beer." And there's 109-year-old Grace Jones, who thinks whiskey will preserve you.
Talucci, who goes by Connie and had her 99-year-old younger sister in attendance at the celebration, joins that brilliant chorus. Don't worry, Connie, your advice has been heard and it couldn't have come at a better time. Untold scores of people were just about to make the potentially fatal mistake of choosing a new diet for their New Year's resolution. Disaster averted.
