102-Year-Old Woman's Secret to Longevity Involves Never Dieting

Concetta Talucci has something figured out that has the potential to benefit thousand, if not millions of people. She turned 102 on Dec. 17 and, celebrating the milestone at a retirement home in Cherry Hill, she was willing to divulge the secret of her longevity to CBS Philly.

"Don't diet," she said to the unheard cheers of thousands. "Eat! Eat everything you see... but not overeat." The first part was heard loud and clear by everyone continuing Ponce de León's noble search for the fountain of youth.