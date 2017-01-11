News

102-Year-Old Woman Fulfills Bucket List Wish of Getting Arrested

If you've lived for more than 100 years, chances are you've crossed more than a few items off your bucket list. A 102-year-old Missouri woman, however, managed to find something she'd gone her entire long life without experiencing: getting arrested. But with a little help from the local police, that finally changed last Friday. 

As explained in the ABC News video above, Edie Simms was arrested, handcuffed, and taken for a ride in the back of a St. Louis police cruiser... all as part of a favor she called in with the local police to help her fulfill her unusual -- but admittedly badass -- bucket list wish. As at least one local news outlet joked, she was briefly made public enemy No. 102, and she loved every second of it.

When asked if she enjoyed the experience, she laughed and said, "Oh yes, handcuffs and all," according to a report by St. Louis news station KPLR 11. As you can imagine, local police officers were thrilled they could provide the centenarian with the experience. 

"These types of events and Ms. Simms help us do that and we`re more than happy to do these type of things," St. John McLaughlin of the St. Louis Police Department said, per the report. "We love it and we get more out of it than the seniors do."

Simms is known for making and donating hundreds of items to other seniors at the Five Star Senior Center. She also offered some great life advice, according to the report:

"Keep going, don’t ever stop whatever it is you’re doing and spend some time doing community service because sometimes the person you reach out and touch, is the only person that they will talk to in a day," she said. "It's a great world if you just open your eyes and look at it."

So, basically, if you need inspiration for your bucket list -- or a new role model for that matter -- look no further than Edie Simms.

Tony Merevick is Cities News Editor at Thrillist and has yet to scratch this one off his own bucket list, which is probably a good thing. Send news tips to news@thrillist.com and follow him on Twitter @tonymerevick.

