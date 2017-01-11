105-Year-Old Woman Demands Sexy Firefighters for Her Birthday

If you're fortunate enough to have more than 100 birthdays, chances are you'll have to get a little creative with your birthday wishes. A British woman who recently celebrated her 105th birthday, however, knew exactly what she wanted: a visit from some hunky firefighters.

Ivena Smailes, who goes by Ivy, got her wish during a celebration last Wednesday, according to a report by ABC News. Caretakers at the Addison Court Care Home in Crawcrook, England, spectacularly fulfilled her request for "hunky firefighters" by bringing in a crew of five from the Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service. One of the men even climbed through Smailes' window for an added surprise.