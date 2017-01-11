105-Year-Old Woman Demands Sexy Firefighters for Her Birthday

If you're fortunate enough to have more than 100 birthdays, chances are you'll have to get a little creative with your birthday wishes. A British woman who recently celebrated her 105th birthday, however, knew exactly what she wanted: a visit from some hunky firefighters.
Ivena Smailes, who goes by Ivy, got her wish during a celebration last Wednesday, according to a report by ABC News. Caretakers at the Addison Court Care Home in Crawcrook, England, spectacularly fulfilled her request for "hunky firefighters" by bringing in a crew of five from the Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service. One of the men even climbed through Smailes' window for an added surprise.
"It was great!" the centenarian told ABC News. "Out of this world."
The celebration also included 40 of her friends an family. Debra Carter, one of the workers at the home, attributed Smailes' rather racy request to her "absolutely great sense of humor."
"[Ivy] sends us little challenges for her birthday every year and this year she asked for firemen," Carter said, per the report. "We had the local fire brigade come ... through the third floor balcony window. They were more than happy to help!"
Add this story to the video that recently surfaced of a grandma celebrating her 100th birthday by dominating at beer pong and, well, you might want to start reevaluating plans for your next birthday.
h/t Mashable
