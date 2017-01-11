107-Year-Old Man's Secret to Long Life: Whiskey Every Morning

Mariano "Pops" Rotelli thinks you ought to have a bit of whiskey every day. That's what he does and he's still alive and socializing at the unlikely age of 107.

"I've had a shot of whiskey in my coffee every morning for 100 years," he told the Newnan Times Herald at his birthday party. "I went to the doctor three times in 100 years. He's dead. I'm still living."

Rotelli, who lives in Senoia, Georgia, says there's no need to be particular about what kind of whiskey he takes. He puts the whiskey and his morning coffee and drinks whatever his son-in-law Bill Tyre brings him. It's usually Jim Beam Black, according to the Newnan Times Herald.