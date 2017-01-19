News

This 109-Year-Old Woman Says Eating Bacon Is the Key to Long Life

By Published On 01/19/2017 By Published On 01/19/2017

Trending

related

11 Foods and Drinks You Absolutely Have to Try When Visiting San Diego

related

This LA 'Hood Should Be Your Weekend Destination

related

Every Mistake To Avoid When Using NYC's New Subway Wi-Fi

related

If You've Bought Milk Since 2003, You May Be Owed Up to $70

As the saying goes, bacon makes everything better. Apparently, it might even improve your life expectancy, at least according to an Illinois woman who recently celebrated her 109th birthday. 

Ruth Benjamin of Marshall, Illinois marked another big birthday this week, and offered some interesting advice on how to live a long life, according to a report by Chicago's WGN. 

"I never smoked a cigarette in my life, I never drank liquor in my life, and I had one husband for 43 years," Benjamin said, per the report. "And I love bacon!"

The longtime bacon fan joins what seems to be an ever-growing list of centenarians who attribute their long lives to their favorite foods or drinks, including a 102-year-old woman who recommends we all "have a beer," and a British woman, who upon her 109th birthday, said she swears by having some whiskey every night

Benjamin's doctor, however, attributes her longevity to her positive attitude, loving family, and hard work throughout her life. But we can only hope eating bacon had at least something to do with it.

Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.

Tony Merevick is Cities News Editor at Thrillist and could go for a good BLT right about now. Send news tips to news@thrillist.com and follow him on Twitter @tonymerevick.

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
Here Are NASA's Simple Tips for Photographing the 'Showstopper' Supermoon

related

READ MORE
Mac & Cheese Donuts Have Arrived to Make Donuts an Every Meal Thing

related

READ MORE
For Halloween, Lyft Is Offering Free Rides When You've Had Too Much to Drink

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like