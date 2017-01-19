This 109-Year-Old Woman Says Eating Bacon Is the Key to Long Life

As the saying goes, bacon makes everything better. Apparently, it might even improve your life expectancy, at least according to an Illinois woman who recently celebrated her 109th birthday.

Ruth Benjamin of Marshall, Illinois marked another big birthday this week, and offered some interesting advice on how to live a long life, according to a report by Chicago's WGN.

"I never smoked a cigarette in my life, I never drank liquor in my life, and I had one husband for 43 years," Benjamin said, per the report. "And I love bacon!"

The longtime bacon fan joins what seems to be an ever-growing list of centenarians who attribute their long lives to their favorite foods or drinks, including a 102-year-old woman who recommends we all "have a beer," and a British woman, who upon her 109th birthday, said she swears by having some whiskey every night.