Yes, This 112-Pound Catfish is Totally Real

Fishing is a test of patience. Sitting on a dock with your line submerged, you might very well come up empty handed, or you could reel-in a behemoth monster-fish, just like Riahn Brewington did.
The day before Thanksgiving, Brewington caught a 112-pound catfish in North Carolina’s Cape Fear River. The fish is the second largest catch ever recorded in the state, according to local TV station WWAY.
For his part, Brewington was just surprised the hulking fish didn’t snap his fishing pole in half. He told WWAY: “In the water, it felt like it was pretty big, but like I said being that big I thought it would have already snapped the line, but I didn’t realize how big he was until I actually got my hands underneath him.”
Celebrating his feat of outdoorsmanship, Brewington took a bunch of pictures with the big-ole’ fish, posting the snaps to Facebook.
The fisherman had no intention of carving up the catfish and serving it for dinner -- and released it back into its natural habitat, where it can lurk in the shadowy waters and hopefully get even bigger.
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.
Sam Blum is a News Staff Writer for Thrillist. He's also a martial arts and music nerd who appreciates a fine sandwich and cute dogs. Find his clips in The Guardian, Rolling Stone, The A.V. Club and Vice. He's on Twitter @Blumnessmonster.