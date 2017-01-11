Yes, This 112-Pound Catfish is Totally Real

Fishing is a test of patience. Sitting on a dock with your line submerged, you might very well come up empty handed, or you could reel-in a behemoth monster-fish, just like Riahn Brewington did.

The day before Thanksgiving, Brewington caught a 112-pound catfish in North Carolina’s Cape Fear River. The fish is the second largest catch ever recorded in the state, according to local TV station WWAY.

For his part, Brewington was just surprised the hulking fish didn’t snap his fishing pole in half. He told WWAY: “In the water, it felt like it was pretty big, but like I said being that big I thought it would have already snapped the line, but I didn’t realize how big he was until I actually got my hands underneath him.”