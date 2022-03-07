This 180-Day Cruise Around the World Sold Out in 30 Minutes

After more than two years of closed borders, travel restrictions, and the uncertain future of cruises, Oceania is delivering the opportunity to make up for all the missed trips of the past, and travelers are eating them up. The cruise line offers an around-the-world cruise experience that will take customers to 34 different countries and across three oceans.

The cruise will set sail from Los Angeles on January 14, 2024. This ultra extensive trip put travelers out quite a lump sum of cash. Each person's ticket starts at $48,499. The hefty price tag includes roundtrip airfare to Los Angeles and New York, where the trip concludes.

Shockingly, it sold out in 30 minutes and set a single-day booking record for the company.

It is definitely an appealing journey, despite the price tag. Stops will include 100 UNESCO World Heritage Sites, including ports in Egypt, Ireland, Australia, Japan, and Vietnam. The trip is a follow-up to the already sold-out 2023 version of the journey, which will similarly sail for 180 days.

"The response to our 2024 world cruise and the new grand voyages clearly illustrates the resiliency, enthusiasm, and passion that drive our guests to travel the world," stated President and CEO of Oceania Cruises, Howard Sherman, in a press release.

If you are looking for shorter and more affordable global cruise options, Oceania also offers 72 and 82-day versions of the journey, which you can book through the company's website.