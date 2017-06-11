This 2-Year-Old Kid Is the New Turkey Whisperer

As you probably know firsthand, the original "Turkey Whisperer" video will basically make you cry from laughing. And now, it looks like a young boy is following (or waddling?) in the master turkey communicator's footsteps with his own hilarious callback to a group of the birds, as seen in a new video on YouTube.
Watch as the 2-year-old boy discovers his ability to talk to the birds, then watch it at least two more times. It's just that great, and dare we say cute.
Oh, and here's the original "Turkey Whisperer" video for good measure:
