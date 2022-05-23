This 2-Year-Old Ordered 31 McDonald's Cheeseburgers Through Their Mom's Phone

One Texas mom just learned a valuable lesson about letting her 2-year-old son play with her phone after the toddler accidentally ordered nearly three dozen cheeseburgers.

Last week, Kelsey Golden was working from home when her 2-year-old son, Barrett, started yanking on her phone. Golden told CNN that her son taking her phone was not unusual as the little guy likes to look at his on her phone. According to Golden, this time was a little different, though, "He starts pressing the screen, swinging it around like his arm is a roller coaster," Golden said.

A short while later, Golden got a notification from Doordash saying her order was taking a bit longer than usual, which she thought was odd. Sometime after the initial Doordash notification, Golden saw a car pull up in her driveway as she and Barrett were playing on her porch.

"A car pulls in, and I was like, 'what?' so I went over to it, and she gets out a giant McDonald's bag and is like '31 cheeseburgers?'" Floored by this seemingly random delivery, Golden thought the Doordash deliverer had the wrong address until she remembered Barrett playing with her phone earlier in the day.

It turns out Barrett ordered $91.70 worth of cheeseburgers, plus a 25 percent tip. The real question here, though, is what happened to all the burgers? According to Golden, cheeseburgers aren't really a family favorite, so she posted on Facebook about the mishap, attempting to get rid of some of the 31 burgers. The post blew up soon after, so much so that Golden and Barrett were invited to a meet with McDonald's staff, so her son could meet the company mascots, take photos, and eat some chicken nuggets.

Back to the burgers, though, according to Golden, some of them luckily found a forever home, "One woman came by. She was pregnant and wanted six of them," she said. "No judgment." She added that she also donated some cheeseburgers to neighbors.

It's a happy ending for all involved, except mom's credit card.