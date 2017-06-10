News

Cheap Flight Deal: You Can Get a $20 Flight on Frontier Right Now

Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com

Your next escape is on Andrew Jackson, because Frontier Airlines has one-way flights available for just $20. But you'll have to act fast. 

All you need to do is book your travel by tonight, April 14, 2016, to score a variety of $20 deals on the Frontier website. Some of the $20 fares include Chicago to Nashville, Nashville to Orlando, Phoenix to San Francisco, and Philadelphia to Nashville. Other notable fares include Chicago to San Francisco for $74 one way and Philadelphia to Tampa for $44 one way. But there are a ton of other amazing deals as well, including plenty out of Philly as Frontier is inaugurating this new route

Although available travel periods vary from fare to fare, most of these deals apply to travel between the period of April 26 - May 24, 2016. In addition, black out dates apply. But really, you can't complain. These are $20 tickets!

The $20 deals expire tonight, but some of the other sale prices will be available for longer, and you can check out all the details here

OK, now it's spontaneous vacation time. 

Kara King is a News Writer at Thrillist and actually enjoys flying. Send news tips to news@thrillist.com and follow her at @karatillie.

